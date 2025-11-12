The UNLV Rebels Are In For A Tough Game In Week 12 Against The Utah State Aggies
The UNLV Rebels have a huge game on Saturday when they host the Utah State Aggies. As we continue to get closer to kick off, the predictions have been rolling in. The betting outlets are always the first to get their predictions in. This one comes from Guy Bruhn of Doc's Sports Service. The UNLV faithful may not love their prediction for this game, because it doesn't look great for the Rebels.
Doc's Sports Service On The UNLV Rebels Offense
"When looking at their ability to score points, the Rebels are ranked 16th in college football holding an average of 36.9 PPG. The UNLV Rebels average 450.0 yards per outing, which has them sitting 25th in college football. The UNLV offense has compiled 553 penalty yds on 60 violations, which is 38th in college football in terms of hurting your team. They have tossed 4 picks while losing 5 fumbles and they have tallied 181 first downs. For the year thus far, the Rebels currently have a total of 2,053 yards through the air in addition to holding an average of 256.6 throwing yards per contest, which has them ranked 38th in Division 1. They are averaging 193.4 rushing yards per game and have run for 1,547 yards for this season."
Doc's Sports Service On The Rebels' Defense
"UNLV has conceded a total of 1,564 yards via the ground game (195.5 yards per contest) and 16 touchdowns by way of the ground game this season. They have conceded 17 touchdowns through the air as well as 274.5 yards per outing, ranking them 130th in college football. Overall, they have surrendered 274 pts. They have 6 fumbles recovered and 11 interceptions this year. The Rebels defense has participated in 539 plays, which ranks them 44th in the country. The Rebels are allowing 34.3 points per game, which puts them 128th in D-1."
Doc's Sports Service's Prediction For Utah State Aggies @ UNLV Rebels
"Who will win tonight's Aggies/Rebels college football game against the spread?
Guy's Pick: Take the Aggies +4.5"
We haven't done our official prediction for this week yet, but we do expect this to be a close game. The Aggies are a good team, and it's going to be a tough game for the Rebels. Because this prediction is against the spread, we don't get an exact score prediction. While we aren't sure if our prediction will have this game within five points, there is a decent chance that we do, or it's not far off. You'll have to come back to UNLV Rebels On SI on Friday to find out.
More UNLV Rebels On SI News