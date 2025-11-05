The UNLV Rebels Are "Likely To Secure A Comfortable Win" In Week 11
With basketball season for both the UNLV Runnin' Rebels and Lady Rebels this week, however, we are still going to get to some of the popular predictions for Rebels football when they go on the road to try to break their losing streak to the Colorado State Rams. We start this week with a prediction from Cole Paganelli of Knupp Sports, who is feeling good about the Rebels this week.
Knupp Sports On The UNLV Rebels
"The UNLV Runnin’ Rebels have demonstrated a respectable offensive output this season, ranking 22nd in points with 295. Their passing game has been steady, with 2053 passing yards placing them 50th. The ground attack, amassing 1560 rushing yards, holds the 38th spot.
First downs are an important metric for sustaining drives, and UNLV ranks 29th with 181 first downs. This balance between passing and rushing has enabled the Rebels to maintain a dynamic offense. The team’s ability to move the chains will be crucial in their upcoming game...
Defensively, UNLV has struggled, allowing 274 points, ranking them 131st. However, they have been effective at pressuring the quarterback, accumulating 12 sacks, which ranks them 20th. Their pass defense is also noteworthy with 11 interceptions, placing them 12th."
Knupp Sports' Prediction On UNLV Rebels @ Colorado State Rams
"Colorado State is coming off a heavy loss, as they fell 28-0 to Wyoming. The Rams have struggled throughout the season, particularly at home, where they are 2-3. With a 2-6 overall record and a 1-3 conference record, the Rams are facing challenges on both sides of the ball.
UNLV enters this game with a solid 6-2 record and a strong road performance of 3-1. Their offense ranks 22nd in points scored this season, suggesting they have the capability to put up points against a Colorado State defense ranked 104th in points allowed. The Runnin’ Rebels’ ability to perform on the road gives them a distinct advantage in this game.
The betting odds show UNLV as a -6.0 favorite, and given their offensive prowess and Colorado State’s recent performances, they are well-positioned to cover this spread. The Rams’ struggles, particularly their lack of scoring, further support the pick of UNLV covering the spread.
With the Runnin’ Rebels’ offense firing on all cylinders and facing a team that is struggling defensively, UNLV is likely to secure a comfortable win. The projected final score reflects this advantage: UNLV 35 – Colorado State 17."
We aren't even close yet to making our official UNLV Rebels On SI Prediction for this game, but this should be a get-right game for UNLV against a struggling Rams' squad. This should be a three-score game, with the Rebels being able to get it done on both sides of the ball. Something they have been struggling with as of late.
