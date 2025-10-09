The UNLV Rebels Are "One Of The Hottest Programs In The Mountain West"
The UNLV Rebels will be hosting the Air Force Falcons on Saturday, and predictions haven't been particularly favorable for the Rebels so far. There have been a surprising number of experts, analysts, and outlets picking the Falcons to either win or keep the game very close. Recently, Picks and Parlays gave their take and seem to be a bit more in line with what we expect from this Week 7 game. If the predictions are any indication, it should be a good one.
Picks And Parlays On The UNLV Rebels
"UNLV enters this matchup as one of the hottest programs in the Mountain West, sitting at 5-0 after a convincing 31-17 win over Wyoming. Get our free College Football Picks all season long! The Rebels have found success with balance, poise, and late-game execution. Behind an efficient offense and a physical defense, UNLV has handled every challenge so far without showing major cracks. Momentum is clearly on their side, and now they return home with a chance to keep rolling against an Air Force squad in a downward spiral.
UNLV has been excellent at controlling pace and finishing strong. The Rebels limit mistakes, capitalize in the red zone, and apply pressure on opposing quarterbacks. That formula should carry weight again against an Air Force group that’s lacked composure under pressure. Unless the Falcons can flip the turnover margin or dominate time of possession, they’ll likely fall behind."
Picks And Parlays' Prediction For Air Force Falcons @ UNLV Rebels
"UNLV continues to prove it belongs at the top of the Mountain West. Air Force has the effort, but not the execution. With a clean performance and a fast start, the Rebels should remain unbeaten and wear down another struggling opponent. take the Rebels to extend their win streak and to stay undefeated. Final Score Prediction, UNLV Rebels win 27-20."
While we do expect the Rebels to win, and to win by a touchdown isn't unreasonable, we do expect this to be a slightly higher-scoring game than what Picks and Parlays are predicting. We'd also expect this to be a two-score win by UNLV over Air Force. Our official prediction will be released tomorrow afternoon if you want to come back and see exactly what we think the final score will be. Hopefully, we did not give away too much with our analysis here of their prediction.
