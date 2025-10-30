The UNLV Rebels Are Predicted To Win Big Over The New Mexico Lobos In Week 10
The UNLV Rebels host the New Mexico Lobos this week, and the predictions keep coming in as we get closer to Saturday's kickoff. We have our second prediction of the week from Mountain West Connection. This one is much more favorable for the Rebels than the previous one. Of all the predictions we've seen so far this week, none have had the Rebels knocking off the Lobos by such a large margin. This is what they had to say.
Mountain West Connection On The Rebels' Offense
"The offense for UNLV has been the key to success for Dan Mullen’s squad. The offense averages 37 points and nearly 500 yards per game. Quarterback Anthony Colandrea has become one of the best quarterbacks in the Mountain West Conference. His dual-threat ability keeps defenses on their toes. He has passed for 1,618 yards and 12 touchdowns with 410 rushing yards and four touchdowns. He has also become the first UNLV quarterback ever to win three Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week awards."
Mountain West Connection On The Rebels' Defense
"The defense has once again been the weakest link of this Rebels squad. They give up 33 points per game and nearly 500 yards per game, which counterbalances the offensive production. UNLV has ten interceptions which is ranked No. 8 nationally. Defensive back Aamaris Brown has four of those interceptions which earned him Midseason All-America honors from The Sporting News and AP."
Mountain West Connection's Prediction For New Mexico Lobos @ UNLV Rebels
"New Mexico is a solid team that is on the come-up. UNLV has great offensive balance and should be able to press the defense through the air. Colandrea will continue his incredible season with another stellar outing. I believe that the Rebels will win 42-24 and start the final month of the regular season on a positive note."
We love to see this prediction. While we do expect the Rebels to win this game, we actually think the game will be a bit closer than this. The Lobos should score a few more points than this, and the Rebels could fall just short of 40 points. However, that's the fun of predictions. None of us will truly know until the game plays out this weekend. If you want to see our official predictions come back to UNLV Rebels On SI tomorrow Friday, October 31.
