The UNLV Rebels Are Projected To Knock Off The Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors In Week 13
The UNLV Rebels football team came away with a huge win over the Utah State Aggies in a 29 - 26 victory to bring them to 4 - 2 in the Mountain West Conference. Now that this game is behind them, they have another big game in front of them in Week 13, when they take on the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors. This will be a Friday night game on FS1, so the predictions for this game are starting to roll in early this week. The first one we are covering this week comes from David Anicetti of Picks and Parlays. The Rebels' faithful are going to like what they have to say.
Picks And Parlays On The UNLV Rebels
"UNLV’s offense is led by quarterback Anthony Colandrea, who has 2,251 passing yards with 17 touchdowns and five interceptions on 69.0% passing. The Rebels balance that with a strong ground game built around Jai’Den Thomas, who has 780 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 7.6 yards per carry. Jaden Bradley is the leading receiver with 650 yards, while Daejon Reynolds and Troy Omeire have combined for over 600 yards and six touchdowns.
Defensively, linebacker Marsel McDuffie leads UNLV with 70 tackles, and edge rusher Tunmise Adeleye has 4.0 sacks. Defensive back Aamaris Brown has been a key defender in coverage with four interceptions and over 100 return yards. The Rebels have recent strong wins over Utah State and Colorado State, holding them to 26 and 10 points, but also gave up high totals to New Mexico and Boise State earlier in conference play."
Picks And Parlays Prediction For Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors @ UNLV Rebels
"Hawaii has a strong passing attack with Alejado, Harris, and Ashlock, but UNLV counters with a more balanced offense and a home-field advantage, as it has been very hard to beat. The Rebels have a clear edge on the ground with Thomas and a defense that has created key turnovers behind Brown and McDuffie. Final Score Prediction: UNLV Rebels win and cover ATS, 38–27."
This seems like a reasonable prediction at first glance. We do think the Rebels will come away with the win in this one, but we have to put more thought into what we expect our final score to be. If you want to see our official UNLV Rebels On SI prediction, you'll have to come back later in the week to check it out. There are still a lot of variable up in the air that we want to get more information on before we make our final predictions.
More UNLV Rebels On SI News