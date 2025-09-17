The UNLV Rebels Are The Last Remaining Undfeated Team In The Mountain West Conference
With the Wyoming Cowboys and the Air Force Falcons losing this past weekend, the UNLV Rebels are already the last remaining undefeated team in the Mountain West Conference. As a whole, the Mountain West got off to a rough start to the season. Highlighted by the USF Bulls destroying the Boise State Broncos in Week 1.
However, it's the Rebels that have managed to push through and stay undefeated despite some struggles in Week 0, a game in which they escaped with a seven-point win over the Idaho State Bengals. Most recently, they were able to knock off Big Ten opponent the UCLA Bruins. Their start to the season has been enough to once again land them at the top of Nevada Sports Net's Mountain West Football Power Rankings.
Nevada Sports Nets' Take
"UNLV is the last remaining undefeated team in the MW and will play its final non-league game this week at Miami (Ohio), which is 0-2 with losses to Wisconsin and Rutgers. The Rebels have found their starting quarterback in Anthony Colandrea, who is completing 75 percent of his passes with a 6-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio with UNLV scoring at least 30 points in all three of its games."
They will look to remain the class of the Mountain West in Week 4, when they hit the road to take on the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks. This will be the Rebels' final non-conference game before kicking off their Mountain West schedule against the Wyoming Cowboys the following week. Finishing their non-conference schedule undefeated will be crucial for their College Football Playoff hopes.
Heading into Week 4, we expect the team to continue to improve with head coach Dan Mullen having had a week of practice to work out some of the early-season issues during the team's unplanned bye week that they got after having to move their Week 3 matchup with Idaho State to Week 0 due to an scheduling conflict at Allegiant Stadium with this past weekend's boxing match between Bud Crawford and Canelo Alvarez.
The team will also have to move forward without situational quarterback Alex Orji, who is set to miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury. Starting quarterback Anthony Colandrea will be set to take the reins full-time now and continue the red-hot play that we've seen out of him all season up to this point.
