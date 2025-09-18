The UNLV Rebels Are "The More Polished Team"
Week 4 is almost here, and the UNLV Rebels are preparing to play the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks. The RedHawks have proven to be far from a pushover, but the general consensus is that UNLV should come out of this one with a win. We have seen a ton of analysts and experts weigh in on this game, and now it's the College Sports Network's turn. They are another outlet that believes the Rebels get the job done. They believe that this game could come down to the key matchup of the UNLV passing attack against the RedHawks' defense.
College Sports Network's Take
"Week 3 brings an interesting clash between two programs headed in opposite directions. UNLV has opened the season 3-0 and looks poised to carry momentum into conference play, while Miami RedHawks is still searching for answers after an 0-2 start. The Rebels have been explosive on offense, but questions still remain on defense. The RedHawks, meanwhile, desperately need a spark to avoid falling into a deeper early-season hole.
UNLV looks like the more polished team, and Colandrea’s steady hand at quarterback makes a difference against a defense that hasn’t stopped much through two weeks. Miami Ohio may find a way to hang around in the first half if its defense can generate pressure, but the lack of scoring punch is a major concern.
The only thing that gives Miami Ohio a chance is their defense which has gone up against two Power 4 opponents in Rutgers and Wisconsin. The RedHawks limited Wisconsin to 17, but then allowed 35 to Rutgers last week. UNLV is averaging 35.3 points per a game. Ultimately, Dan Mullen should have the Rebels ready early for the easy cover in this one."
This is a fair take, but we don't expect that the RedHawks' defense is able to hold up against this offense. Anthony Colandrea has been on fire this season, and Jai'Den Thomas looks unstoppable. Miami (Ohio) is going to have to score points if they are going to have a chance in this game. Whether they can or no remains to be seen, our official predictions at UNLV Rebels On SI will be released tomorrow. That is where we will preview this game and let you know what we think the exact score of this game will be. So be sure to come back to check that out,
