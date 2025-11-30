The UNLV Rebels Beat Up On The Nevada Wolf Pack In Final Game Of The Regular Season
The UNLV Rebels football team vanquished their rivals, the Nevada Wolf Pack, in their final game of the regular season and brought the Fremont Cannon back home with them. They blew them out by a score of 42 - 7. This game was over early because the Rebels led the game 28 - 3 at the half. A win like this was exactly what the Rebels needed to help them in the tiebreaker for the Mountain West Championship. Following the game, UNLV head coach Dan Mullen spoke to the media about the big rivalry win.
"I'm really proud of our guys for how we came out and played," Mullen said. "We wanted to play a great game and I think we did that in every facet except for one - a couple personal fouls and the offsides penalties. Offensively I thought we executed pretty clean. Overall, it's huge to get a rivalry win. I know how big this game is. It's great to keep the Cannon red, great for the city of Las Vegas, for UNLV and alumni to get this win and have the pride that this is our state for another year.
(Jet) did well, had some different runs and explosive runs. You see what having him back healthy (does for us) with his ability to get in the end zone and down by the goal line was pretty special."
The tiebreaker for the Mountain West Championship game will be determined on Sunday morning, and the Rebels still have a chance of making it, but they are far from a lock. There is currently a four-way tie between UNLV, the Boise State Broncos, the New Mexico Lobos, and the San Diego State Aztecs. Hopefully, they determine the Rebels deserve to play in this game.
On offense, running back Jai'Den Thomas was the star of the night. He carried the ball 11 times for 103 yards at 9.4 yards per carry, and he rushed for four touchdowns. Jet also chipped in with three receptions for 24 yards. This was his biggest performance of the season.
On the other side of the ball, safety Jaheem Joseph had a monster game. He racked up five tackles with two of them being solo, sacked the quarterback twice, and forced a fumble that was recovered by Bryce Edmondson. After a bit of a slow start to the season, Joseph has had an incredible year, and has been one of the most important players on the team this season.
All the Rebels can do now is wait and see if they did enough to earn a spot in the Mountain West Championship Game.
