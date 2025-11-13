The UNLV Rebels Can "Expect A Competitive, High-Scoring Game " Against The Utah State Aggies
The UNLV Rebels host the Utah State Aggies in Week 12 at Allegiant Stadium, in what should be a fantastic game. You can tell how good this game should be by how split the predictions have been all week. This is the most divided we've seen the predictions in any game all season. Our latest prediction we are covering comes from News Net 5. This one does not favor the Rebels.
News Net 5's Prediction For Utah State Aggies @ UNLV Rebels Week 12 Matchup
"Utah State’s dominance in road matchups against UNLV and ability to secure early game leads suggests they can control tempo early, especially in the first half. Their impeccable kicking and defensive discipline reduce risk in close situations. Conversely, UNLV’s offensive firepower, notably the highly efficient passing game, will pressure Utah State’s defense to hold firm throughout the game to prevent a high-scoring shootout scenario.
The tendency for games to go over the total points further supports a potentially exciting, offense-driven contest at Allegiant Stadium. However, the home team’s inconsistent ability to cover the spread against conference opponents raises questions about their reliability beyond just the win-loss outcome.
Considering all factors, key players’ current form, and historical matchup data, the game could pivot on Utah State’s defensive plays limiting UNLV’s scoring opportunities and whether the Aggies can exploit early first-half advantages.
Expect a competitive, high-scoring game with Utah State leveraging their strong first-half success and keen defense to edge out a close victory on the road. UNLV’s offensive consistency will keep the game tight, but the Aggies’ prior road success and defensive playmaking give them the slight upper hand.
Final Prediction: Utah State Aggies to win by 3 points."
While we hate to see a prediction that has the Aggies winning by three points, it's not an unrealistic outcome. We expect this to be a very close game. Our official UNLV Rebels On SI Prediction will be out on Friday if you want to know our exact score; however, it's safe to say that we believe this will be a one-score game. Hopefully, the Rebels come out on the right side of a tough game. If they are going to, their defense will have to find a way to slow down Utah State quarterback Bryson Barnes, who has had an outstanding season up until this point.
