The UNLV Rebels Continue To Fall In The Mountain West Power Rankings
After suffering a second straight loss to the New Mexico Lobos in Week 10, the UNLV Rebels continue to tumble down the Mountain West Conference power rankings. I didn't take long for them to drop from the top spot to the middle of the pack. One of the most reliable Mountain West Power Rankings comes from Chris Murray of Nevada Sports Net. This is where they have the Rebels falling to, their Week 10 opponent climbing to, and where their Week 11 opponents, the Colorado State Rams, are at currently.
Nevada Sports Net On Their No. 5 Ranked UNLV Rebels
"It’d be easy to blame UNLV’s defense for the loss to New Mexico as the Rebels allowed 532 yards. But UNLV also lost three fumbles to fall to a season-worst fifth in our rankings after back-to-back losses to Boise State and New Mexico. UNLV still has a pathway to 10 wins with remaining games against Colorado State, Utah State, Hawaii and Nevada, but a MW title game appearance looks like a longshot."
Nevada Sports Net On Their No. 3 Ranked New Mexico Lobos
"New Mexico’s upset win over UNLV made the Lobos bowl eligible for the first time since 2016. The Lobos threw for 401 yards and forced three turnovers to beat the Rebels. Since committing six turnovers in a two-game stretch in early October, QB Jack Layne has accounted for 755 yards and four touchdowns with just one turnover in three straight wins over Nevada, Utah State and UNLV."
Nevada Sports Net On Their No. 11 Ranked Colorado State Rams
"Colorado State had a bye to regroup after a shutout loss to Wyoming in its first game under interim head coach Tyson Summers. The Rams will have to score points to hang with UNLV this week with those teams facing off for the second time in the last six seasons (UNLV won the last matchup, 25-23, in 2023). It will be interesting to see who Colorado State hires to replace Jay Norvell with its strong facilities and budget but poor recent history of winning."
We can't argue that it's not fair for the Rebels to be dropped to No. 5 after a second-straight loss. There is a strong argument to be made that they could be in the four spot ahead of the Fresno State Bulldogs, but we'd be splitting hairs, and the Rebels have put themselves in this situation. You can excuse a loss on the road against the Boise State Broncos, but losing at home against New Mexico when you have College Football Playoff dreams is unacceptable. UNLV now has a lot of work to do to climb back up the Mountain West power ranings.
