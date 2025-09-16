The UNLV Rebels "Could Become Even More Dangerous Offensively"
This upcoming Saturday, the UNLV Rebels hit the road to take on the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks, and the predictions have been rolling in. So far, the Rebels have been the overwhelming choice to win the game, especially from the betting experts. Popular betting site Knup Sports are the most recent experts to weigh in on the game, and they are another one putting their money down on the Rebels.
UNLV needs to come away with this game to sweep their non-conference schedule. If they can run the table this week, then win the Mountain West Conference, they'll have a real shot at making the College Football Playoff this year.
Knup Sports' Take On The UNLV Rebels In Week 4
"The UNLV Runnin’ Rebels have demonstrated solid offensive performance this season, scoring a total of 106 points, ranking them 30th. Their rushing game is particularly noteworthy, with 615 rushing yards, placing them 31st. This strong ground game is complemented by a respectable 684 passing yards, although their rank of 62nd suggests there is room for improvement. In terms of first downs, UNLV is highly effective, ranking 22nd with 65 first downs. This efficiency in moving the chains indicates a well-rounded offensive strategy. As they continue to hone their passing attack, the Rebels could become even more dangerous offensively.
UNLV’s defense has been effective in limiting opponents to 75 points, positioning them at 60th in points against. The team has been particularly aggressive in creating turnovers, with 6 interceptions, ranking them 7th. This ball-hawking defense will be crucial in their upcoming games. The Rebels’ defensive line has been formidable, recording 7 sacks, placing them 8th. This ability to pressure the quarterback can disrupt opposing offenses, providing an edge in close games. The team will aim to maintain this high level of defensive pressure.
Miami (OH) vs UNLV Score: UNLV 31 – Miami (OH) 24"
We agree with this take, especially about the offense. This is a great offense that is only going to get better as the season goes on. They will be a handful for any defense to deal with. The defense has made the big plays when they need them most, but we'd like to see some more consistency from them from drive to drive. However, they have improved each week and we expect that trend to continue.
