The UNLV Rebels "Could Have A Hard Time Keeping Up With The Broncos"

The UNLV Rebels will be taking on the Boise State Broncos on Friday in the Mountain West Championship Game. This will be the third consecutive time that these two teams will be facing off for the Mountain West Championship. Boise State has won the two previous matchups. With the game being played on Friday instead of Saturday this week, the predictions started rolling in early and often. Our latest comes in from Bosun Akinpelu of Winners and Whiners. This is another prediction that does not favor the Rebels. The predictions have made a clear shift towards the Broncos as we've gotten deeper into the week. This is what they had to say about their prediction.

"Boise State Broncos -4 (4 Units)

The Broncos have won five of their last seven games, while the Rebels have won four straight games. Boise State has the edge here because they have a potent attack with one of the best ground games in the country and a passing game that is almost as good. The Rebels have one of the worst run defenses in the country, and their secondary is almost as bad, so expect the Broncos to have their way offensively once again.

UNLV will have a hard time keeping up with the Broncos because they’re facing one of the best defenses in the nation. They won’t be able to throw the ball effectively against a defense that is giving up less than 200 passing yards per game, and they also won’t be able to run the ball effectively, so expect the Broncos to keep their offense in check. Take Boise State to cover the spread."

This has been the trend as we've gotten later into the week, especially with betting sites like this. We aren't quite sure why the narrative has changed so much, but it could have to do with the health updates of Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen. Still, we believe that the Rebels are more than capable of knocking off the Broncos and winning the Mountain West Championship. If you want to hear exactly how we believe this game will play out, come back to tomorrow for our official UNLV Rebels On SI prediction for the Mountain West Championship Game.

