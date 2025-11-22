The UNLV Rebels Dominate The Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors In The First Half
The UNLV Rebels' offense has looked unstoppable in the first half of tonight's game against the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors. They head into the half with a lead of 24 - 10. Quarterback Anthony Colandrea has dominated this game, and their running backs have looked just as good. This might be the most impressive first half they have played since their victory over the UCLA Bruins back in September.
Hawai'i actually had the lead in this game, 7 - 3, after an explosive 70-yard touchdown pass from Micah Alejado to wide receiver Jackson Harris on a quick three-play touchdown drive, but the Rebels took over from there.
With just over four minutes left, Colandrea connected on an eight-yard touchdown pass to Jaden Bradley for their first first-quarter touchdown since they played the Air Force Falcons. They got right back at it in the second quarter with a quick strike of their own. This time, Colandrea threw a 72-yard TD pass to Taeshaun Lyons, who ran untouched up the sideline after seemingly being uncovered on the play.
Then we got a big defensive play. Tre Fulton tipped up a deep Alejado pass, which safety and reigning UNLV Rebels On SI Defensive Player of the Week, Jake Pope, was able to pick off with a beautiful diving grab that he was just able to get his hands under. That led to another touchdown drive for the Rebels, which was finished off by a tough Keyvone Lee touchdown run that he refused to be stopped on.
Penalties gave the Rainbow Warriors fantastic field position on their final drive of the half, but they only managed to come away with a field goal to send the game into the half at 24 - 20.
Top Rebels Performers
QB Anthony Colandrea
Colandrea had a great half, completing 14 of 18 passes for 193 yards and two touchdowns. He has worked his magic in the pocket, evading pass rushers at will. Surprisingly, he only managed to rush for -4 yards, though.
RB Keyvone Lee
Lee has carried the ball seven times for 41 yards at 5.9 yards per carry. He also scored on an impressive 14-yard touchdown run, while carrying multiple Rainbow Warriors into the end zone with him.
WR Taeshaun Lyons
Lyons caught two passes for 75 yards and a long 72-yard TD in the first half. Colandrea almost connected with him on another long touchdown pass, but he just overthrew Lyons, who had a step on the defender.
