The UNLV Rebels "Embody Consistency"
Despite suffering a tough loss against the Boise State Broncos in Week 8, the UNLV Rebels are still having a great season. They are sitting at 6 - 1 and still have a great shot to reach the Mountain West Championship, and they still have an outside shot at making the College Football Playoff. One of the big reasons they have been so good is their consistency both at home and on the road. Recently, Mountain West Connection posted their home and away stats and gave their take on how the Rebels have performed in their home and away splits.
Mountain West Connection On The UNLV Rebels' Consistency, Both Home And Away
"The UNLV Rebels embody consistency, a rare quality that propelled them to conference title contention. Whether basking in the Las Vegas sunshine or battling on distant fields, their performance remained remarkably stable and effective. While they did post slightly higher averages for points (40.5 vs. 35.3) and yards (462.8 vs. 449.7) at home, their ability to perform at a high level regardless of venue is a testament to their championship-caliber identity.
Ball security was particularly impressive on the road, where the Rebels logged a one road turnover all season (a win against San Jose State). Penalties were a non-issue in both settings, reflecting excellent discipline. While they faced more 3rd downs on the road (17.3 vs. 12.3 home), their conversion efficiency dipped from 46.9% at home to 40.4% away. The two most substantial statistical drops on the road occurred in passing percentage (a significant 13.4% decrease, from 68.9% to 55.5%) and red zone scoring (83.3% home vs. 66.7% away) – particularly after going 2-for-5 in the red zone during a still-winning effort in Hawaii. Despite a higher propensity to attempt field goals on the road, their accuracy lagged slightly (70% vs. 83.3% at home). UNLV’s story isn’t one of needing home-field magic, but of a well-oiled machine that travels exceptionally well, maybe that is how they made the conference title game."
You can't argue with the numbers. The Rebels have just one loss through seven games, and they have played well both at home and on the road. You don't win six games in a row if you struggle on the road. The loss to the Broncos was a bad one, but that's a place where nobody wins, and it's because the Boise State defense plays much better at home. UNLV hung 31 points on them on the blue. There are no moral victories, but we also can't be overly emotional when reacting to a loss.
More UNLV Rebels On SI News