The UNLV Rebels Have "A Chance To Exact Sweet Revenge On The Broncos"
The UNLV Rebels will play the Boise State Broncos on Friday in the Mountain West Championship game. We will be covering this game heavily this week, and that includes predictions. Our next prediction comes from Mike Spector of Sportsbook Review. This is another prediction that is favorable for the Rebels. It seems like there are a lot of experts and analysts who believe that UNLV can go into Boise and knock off the Broncos. While that is not something they've been successful at doing in the past, this could be when they finally break through, and there couldn't be a better time for it to happen.
Sportsbook Review's Prediction For The Mountain West Championship Game: UNLV Rebels @ Boise State Broncos
"UNLV +3.5 (-122)
There is no denying Boise State’s dominance of this rivalry, beating UNLV 10 straight times since 1977, including every meeting as members of the Mountain West. But UNLV has a chance to exact sweet revenge on the Broncos, who are leaving the conference next year, after losing the last two championship games by an average of 19 points.
Computers were used to set up this championship matchup, as UNLV and Boise State were two of four teams tied with 6-2 league records. But the Runnin’ Rebels were selected in large part because of outstanding recent SP+ numbers, ranking 41st to Boise State’s 55th.
The Broncos were lucky to even be in consideration for this game, as their 25-24 come-from-behind win over Utah State last week had the fifth-lowest postgame win expectancy for any team that was victorious (28%).
UNLV has won four straight games, and I am backing it at +3.5 because of its ability to get off the field. The Runnin’ Rebels' defense entered last week limiting opponents to fewer than 35% third-down conversions, and improved upon that by holding Nevada to just 3-of-13 on third down."
It's good to see that experts have faith in the Rebels this week, because they didn't last time these teams faced off, and things didn't go well for UNLV. We don't get an exact score here, but they do project this to be a close game, and it sounds like they believe the Rebels could win this game outright. If you want to see our official prediction, come back later in the week.
