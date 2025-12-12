The UNLV Rebels Have "Beat Three Bowl Teams This Season"

The UNLV Rebels football team is set to play in the 2025 Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl in Texas on Tuesday, December 23, against the Ohio Bobcats. This is a big game between two very good teams in what should be a tightly contested matchup. Although the Bobcats have been very successful in their bowl appearances, they are also surrounded by a ton of uncertainty after losing their head coach for unexplained reasons. This game may still be more than 10 days away, but the predictions have been rolling in for the Frisco Bowl.

The latest comes from Chris Murray of Nevada Sports Net. They go into detail about who they think is going to win this game and why. Like most of the predictions that we've covered so far this week, the UNLV faithful will be happy to see it.

Nevada Sports Net's Prediction For The 2025 Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl: UNLV Rebels Vs Ohio Bobcats

"UNLV (-4.5) vs. Ohio — Frisco Bowl at 6 p.m. Dec. 23 (ESPN): UNLV had never been to back-to-back bowls before its current stretch of three straight postseason appearances, which includes consecutive 10-win campaigns. Ohio, from the MAC, has won its last six bowl games, including victories in each of the last three season. UNLV's offense is better than that of the Bobcats, who boast the superior defense. Ohio leans heavily on a rushing attack that should have success against the Rebels, who beat three bowl teams this season to Ohio's one. That victory was by four points over Miami (Ohio), which UNLV also beat (by three points). The Rebels are 4-2 all-time in bowls. Prediction: UNLV 33, Ohio 28"

This is another close one, but another one that has UNLV coming out of this game with a win. Even if they do, it's not going to be easy. These bowl games are something that the Rebels have seen a ton of over the course of their history, and Ohio has a bowl winning streak to protect. UNLV is the favorite to win this game because they are the better team. That doesn't mean the Bobcats can't show up and have a great game.

The Rebels are sitting at 10 - 3, while Ohio is currently 8 - 4. This would be a huge win for both programs. If you want to see our official prediction, come back the week of the Frisco Bowl and check it out.

More UNLV Rebels On SI News