The UNLV Rebels Have "Been Composed In Every Type Of Game They’ve Faced This Year"
The UNLV Rebels will kick off their Mountain West Conference schedule this week when they hit the road to take on the Wyoming Cowboys. The predictions are starting to roll in, and next up is from Picks and Parlays. They are a sports betting focused site that is always one of the first to weigh in on the Rebels each week. Here is what they had to say about this weekend's matchup.
Picks And Parlays On The UNLV Rebels
"Colandrea threw for 293 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions in the win. He continues to lead an offense that thrives under pressure and has found success late in games. Jaden Bradley remains his top target, while running back Jai’Den Thomas adds balance with 118 yards on the ground last week."
Picks And Parlays On The Wyoming Cowboys
"Wyoming has struggled to stay consistent offensively. Kaden Anderson went just 11-for-25 with 176 yards in the loss to Colorado, and while Samuel Harris posted 126 yards rushing, the passing attack hasn’t done enough to take pressure off the run game. Defensively, the Cowboys have allowed too many big plays during this recent skid."
Picks And Parlays Game Prediction
"If UNLV controls the tempo and protects the football, their depth and offensive efficiency should carry them through. Wyoming’s best chance is to win in the trenches and slow the game down. Anything less, and the Rebels could pull away late.
UNLV has been composed in every type of game they’ve faced this year, and their late-game execution continues to be the difference. Wyoming will try to make this physical at home, but Colandrea and the Rebels have too much momentum. Take the Rebels to win and cover the spread. Final Score Prediction, UNLV Rebels win 31-21."
We can't disagree with anything that Picks and Parlays had to say about this game. Anyone picking the Rebels to score less than 30 points in just about any game is making a poor decision, and they have them at 31. A 10-point win does sound just about right; the only thing that could be off is that there is a chance that both teams could score a few more points. It really just depends on how UNLV's defense looks coming out of the bye week. If they play well, this prediction could be almost dead on.
