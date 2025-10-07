The UNLV Rebels Have "Been Playing With Fire All Season"
With Week 6 behind us, we have to take a last look back before we start looking forward to Week 7. The UNLV Rebels went on the road and came home with a big win over the Wyoming Cowboys. Their Week 7 opponents, the Air Force Falcons, lost to the Navy Midshipmen in what could have been a huge win for both them and the Mountain West Conference. Following the week, SB Nation did their Good, Bad, and Ugly article for the Mountain West. UNLV was in the good, and both Wyoming and Air Force landed in the bad section. This is what they had to say on the three teams.
SB Nation's Take On The UNLV Rebels After Their Week 6 Win
"Another week and another win in unexpected fashion. The Rebels traveled to Laramie and much to their surprise they had to deal with snow. The Rebels were able to take advantage of the elements, blocking two Wyoming punts that were returned for touchdowns and forcing three turnovers. Despite being outgained by more than 100 yards, the Rebels were able to come away with the win and improve to 5-0 on the season. This team has been playing with fire all season, but they play with a ton of grit. Will they be able to continue their run against Air Force this weekend?"
SB Nation's Take On The Wyoming Cowboys After Their Week 6 Loss
"This is one of those games where the Cowboys will look back and feel like they gave it away. If you looked at the final box score, you would think this would have been a comfortable win for Wyoming. However, two blocked punts that were returned for touchdowns and a questionable penalty that overturned a touchdown that led to an interception on the next play proved too much to overcome. This looks like a team that is on the verge of being good, but they can’t continue to let mistakes pile up. Two punts blocked and three turnovers led to 17 UNLV points; that was the difference in the game."
SB Nation's Take On The Rebels' Next Opponent The Air Force Falcons
"It was another close loss for the Falcons and this one stings a little more since it was to Navy. On the good side, Liam Szarka continued to look very impressive, accounting for 364 yards of total offense and all four Air Force touchdowns. On the bad side, it was turnovers and poor defense that cost the Falcons yet again. For a team that prides itself on discipline, it continues to be the small things that keep piling up for this team. The loss drops Air Force to 1-4 for the season, and their hopes for a bowl game are looking bleak at this point. Will they be able to turn things around against UNLV this weekend?"
We don't disagree with anything they said here, and everyone is listed where they belong. Even with the Falcons playing better than expected, at some point they have to start coming away with wins. And no, we don't think they turn things around against UNLV this weekend.
More UNLV Rebels On SI News