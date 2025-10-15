The UNLV Rebels "Have Been Playing With Fire All Season"
The UNLV Rebels found a way to win a wild shootout in Week 7 over the Air Force Falcons. It was a crazy game, but at the end of the day, a win is a win. It was good enough to land UNLV in the "good" section of Mountain West Connection's "The Good, the Bad, the Ugly" article for Week 7. Unfortunately, for Air Force they were labeled as "bad". This was MWC's take on both teams in this high-scoring Week 7 matchup.
Mountain West Connection On The UNLV Rebels Week 7 Performance
"I went back and forth on how to rate the Rebels’ performance. Giving up over 600 yards and 48 points to Air Force is a clear cause for concern. But the fact of the matter is, the Rebels find a way to win. They are 6-0 and are currently the number three group of five team according to the AP Poll. Anthony Colandrea has become, arguably, the top quarterback in the Mountain West and would probably be the Offensive Player of the Year if the season ended today. This team has an extremely good offense, but they have been playing with fire all season long. This was the fourth time in six games that UNLV has been out-gained by their opponent, a staggering statistic for a 6-0 team. The Rebels will now enter the toughest environment they will face this season as they travel to Boise to take on the Broncos."
Mountain West Connection On The Air Force Falcons Week 7 Performance
"This was another what-if performance for a team with one of the most talented offenses in the country and, arguably, the worst defense in the country. Every Air Force game has felt the same this season: a high-scoring affair that ultimately comes down to this team’s inability to get a stop on the defensive side of the ball. Outside of their season opening win over FCS Bucknell, the Falcons have given up 34 or more points to every team they have faced, including an average of 47 points given up in their Mountain West games. This defense is bad, really bad, and it’s a shame because the offense is elite."
There are two things we want to focus on here that we very much agree with. We love that Anthony Colandrea is getting his deserved recognition, and he is definitely on pace to be the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year. Also, there is no denying that the Falcons have an outstanding offense. They would be an extremely dangerous team if their defense was at all competent.
