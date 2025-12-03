The UNLV Rebels Have "Demonstrated Notable Poise In Close Games "
The UNLV Rebels will be on a short week because they are playing the Boise State Broncos on Friday in the Mountain West Championship game. Because the game is a day earlier than usual, the predictions have been rolling in earlier than usual. Up to this point, they have been generally favorable for the Rebels; however, the UNLV faithful are not going to going to be quite as fond about this latest prediction. News Net 5 believes that the Broncos are going to win and win convincingly.
News Net 5 On The UNLV Rebels
"UNLV has demonstrated notable poise in close games at home, securing four wins by 10 points or fewer—tied for the most narrow home wins in the FBS this season. This resilience showcases their ability to perform under pressure. Additionally, the Rebels boast the highest points per game scored in the second quarter among all FBS teams (13.8), suggesting they have a knack for momentum-building before halftime.
Wide receiver Chris Marshall is a valuable weapon for UNLV, ranking 9th nationally in yards per reception at 19.5 yards, providing a deep threat element that could exploit Boise State’s secondary despite its strong pass defense."
News Net 5's Prediction For The Mountain West Championship Game UNLV Rebels @ Boise State Broncos
"Given Boise State’s ability to control the clock and their disciplined defensive approach, they should be able to limit UNLV’s scoring opportunities and dictate the game’s pace. While UNLV has home-field resilience and a potent second-quarter offense, Boise State’s quarterback play and defense are poised to contain these threats.
This game is likely to be competitive, but Boise State‘s control of possession and defense will be the pivotal factors in securing a victory.
Final Prediction
Boise State Broncos to win by 7-10 points."
Whether you believe the Rebels or the Broncos are going to win is understandable. With that said, we believe this is going to be a very close game and will not push this game towards being a double-digit victory for either team. To find out our exact prediction, you'll need to check back later in the week. We are currently leaning in one direction, but we are going to keep our cards close to the vest until we approach the end of the week and have time to analyze this game from all angles and get all the information we can on the Boise State quarterback situation.
More UNLV Rebels On SI News