The UNLV Rebels "Have Exceeded Expectations" So Far
More and more experts and analysts are getting on board with the UNLV Rebels to defeat the UCLA Bruins in Week 2. The Rebels will face off against their Big 10 foe at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday night. Despite the Bruins being road favorites in the game, almost every prediction we have seen expects UNLV to win outright. This is much in part due to the Rebels coming off a convincing win over the Sam Houston Bearkats, and the Bruins getting mollywopped by the Utah Utes.
It looks like the Rebels have both the better quarterback and the better Jet Thomas at running back. Anthony Colandrea has looked great, while Nico Iamaleava had a brutal debut with UCLA. Jai'Den Thomas looks like one of the best running backs in the nation, while Jaivian Thomas couldn't get anything going for UCLA in the opener. UNLV wide receiver Jaden Bradley is also looking like a stud WR1, and on the other side of the ball, the Rebels' defense took a huge leap in Week 1. Stat Salt agrees and thinks the Rebs come away with the win in this one.
Stat Salt's Take On The UCLA Bruins @ UNLV Rebels
"The UNLV Rebels are clicking right now, while the UCLA Bruins had as rough of a start to their season as you could have expected. Coach Dan Mullen has the Rebels playing well and the offensive strategy is keeping pressure on the opposition. It is fair to say the competition has not been the stiffest, but they have exceeded expectations. UCLA, on the other hand, has left a lot to be desired and it is difficult to imagine a complete 180 on both sides of the football just a week after an embarrassing loss. This Rebels defense can get to Nico Iamaleava quickly and the connection with the wide receivers does not seem to be there yet. All in all, go with the UNLV Rebels to win at home as the home underdog."
We agree with this take, whether the Rebels were getting points or not. They are going to win the game. They are the better team and, somehow, maybe even the more talented team. This is a big game for UCLA, but it's a huge game for UNLV. They need this game, and they will have it as long as they go out there and play their game of offense and limit the mistakes on defense.
