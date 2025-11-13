The UNLV Rebels Have "Scored At Least 20 Points" In Their Last 31 Regular-Season Games
The UNLV Rebels football team is coming off a much-needed 42 - 10 victory on the road over the Colorado State Rams. Now, they have to turn their attention to their Week 12 opponent, when they will host the Utah State Aggies. The UNLV Rebels' official website did their preview for Saturday's game, and they came up with quite a few interesting facts that they threw out there.
UNLV Rebels Official Website Fun Facts
"UNLV (7-2/3-2) will play the first of its only back-to-back home games of the season when it hosts Utah State (5-4/3-2) ...
The Rebels have now received at least one vote in either the AP or Coaches' poll for the 30th time in the last 31 polls ...
UNLV has earned bowl eligibility for the third straight season for the first time ever and has seven wins in the first nine games for the third consecutive season ...
UNLV leads all of college football with 10 road wins since the start of last season ...
Head coach Dan Mullen was the first UNLV coach to begin his career in Las Vegas 6-0 since the program's inaugural season of 1968 when original coach Bill Ireland started 8-0 on the Division II level ...
UNLV is tied for 10th overall in turnover margin at plus-8 and seventh for interceptions brought in with 12 and seventh with three defensive touchdowns ...
Since falling 35-7 at eventual national champion Michigan in the second game of 2023, UNLV has scored at least 20 points in each of its last 31 regular-season games. That's the second-longest active such streak in the FBS, behind only Memphis (46 straight) ...
The Rebels, who sit 14th in the nation with what would be a school-record 37.4 points per game, have also scored at least 30 points in their first nine games of the season to extend the record for consecutive 30-point outings at the school. The previous mark was five in the middle of the 1974 season under future NFL coach Ron Meyer. The only other team in the FBS to have scored at least 30 points in every game this season is North Texas."
There are some crazy bits of information in there. The fact that they have scored at least 20 points in every game dating back to their 2023 loss to the Michigan Wolverines is incredibly impressive. It's also good to see them getting recognition from the AP Poll. While the defense has struggled mightily at times this season, their turnover margin has been impressive this season, and their ability to turn those turnovers into points.
