The UNLV Rebels "Have The Tempo, Talent, And Track Record " To Beat The Wyoming Cowboys In Week 6
We are getting close to the UNLV Rebels at Wyoming Cowboys Week 6 matchup, and the final predictions are trickling in. We have one last prediction to cover before we make our official prediction for Saturday's game. The latest prediction has come in from Winners And Whiners. They gave their take on the Rebels and who they think will win the game.
Winners And Whiners On the UNLV Rebels Offense
"The Rebels are averaging 36.8 points per game and have shown they can win in multiple styles—whether it’s grinding out drives or trading punches in high-scoring affairs. They’ve committed just four turnovers and rank sixth in the FBS in turnover margin (+6), a key edge against a Wyoming team that struggles to generate takeaways. UNLV’s offensive line has allowed minimal pressure, and the team has converted 95 first downs while averaging 206.3 rushing yards per game. If Colandrea continues to distribute efficiently and Thomas finds lanes early, UNLV has the firepower to control tempo and scoreboard."
Winners And Whiners On The Rebels Defense
"Defensively, UNLV has been vulnerable but opportunistic. They rank 120th in total defense (427.8 YPG allowed) and 103rd in scoring defense (28.3 PPG), but they’ve forced 10 turnovers and tightened up in the red zone. The secondary has given up 275.5 passing yards per game, but Aamaris Brown and Marsel McDuffie have combined for six interceptions and three sacks, providing playmaking when needed. The Rebels allow 5.4 yards per carry and 152.3 rushing yards per game, so Wyoming’s ground game could find success. Still, if UNLV’s defense can bend without breaking and force a few key stops, their offense is built to capitalize."
Winners And Whiners Prediction For Week 6
"UNLV -3.5 is backed by both matchup dynamics and historical performance. The Rebels are 14–3 ATS on the road against sub-.700 opponents, and they enter this one with a top-30 offense averaging 36.8 points per game. Anthony Colandrea has been surgical, completing over 72% of his passes and adding a rushing threat that Wyoming’s slower front may struggle to contain. Jai’Den Thomas is averaging 8.7 yards per carry, and UNLV’s offensive line has kept pressure off the quarterback while opening lanes for explosive plays. Against a Wyoming team that ranks 126th in scoring offense, UNLV has the firepower to build margin.
Defensively, UNLV has been bend-but-break, but they’ve forced 10 turnovers and tightened up in the red zone. Wyoming’s offense is built around the run, but UNLV’s front has held opponents to 152.3 rushing yards per game and has the speed to limit chunk gains. The Rebels also rank sixth nationally in turnover margin (+6), while Wyoming has committed four turnovers and 32 penalties. If UNLV plays clean and forces Wyoming into third-and-long situations, they have the tempo, talent, and track record to cover 3.5 and stay unbeaten."
They believe that the Rebels will win by at least four points, and we agree. While the UNLV defense has struggled at times, they always find a way to make the plays they need to make. Combine that with their dynamic offense and they should be able to get the job done.
