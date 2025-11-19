The UNLV Rebels Look Posied To Knock Off The Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors On Friday Night
The UNLV Rebels football team is looking to win their third game in a row after knocking off the Colorado State Rams and Utah State Aggies to bounce back from a two-game losing streak. This week, they will be tasked with knocking off the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors on their home field of Allegiant Stadium. This is a game that can truly go either way. The predictions we've been covering this week put that fact on full display. We have seen the predictions nearly split this week between the two teams; however, Guy Bruhn of Doc's Sports Service has his money on the Rebels.
Doc's Sports Service's Prediction For Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors @ UNLV Rebels
"The UNLV Rebels average 459.3 yards/contest, which ranks them 17th in D-1. The UNLV offense has totaled 645 yds of penalties on 73 violations, which is 22nd in D-1 in terms of giving up free yards. They hold an average of 201.3 yards per game on the ground and have toted the ball for 2,013 yards for the year. They have given away 6 picks while conceding 5 fumbles and they have tallied 231 1st downs. When looking at how much they score, the Rebels are 16th in Division 1 averaging 36.6 points per game. Over the course of the season thus far, the Rebels have a total of 2,580 passing yards as well as an average of 258.0 passing yards per outing, which has them sitting 43rd in the country.
The Rebels are surrendering 31.0 points per game, which has them 114th in the nation. UNLV has given up a total of 1,845 yards rushing (184.5 yards/game) as well as 18 touchdowns via the rush this year. They have surrendered 19 touchdowns via the pass and 264.1 yards/game, which has them ranked 120th in Division 1. The Rebels defense has taken the field for 676 plays, which has them sitting 82nd in the nation. Their defense has 6 fumbles recovered and 12 picks this season. Over the course of the season, they have surrendered 310 pts...
Guy's Pick: Take the Rebels -3.0"
They have UNLV winning and winning by more than three points. That's what we like to see. While this should be a great game, the Rebels should be able to win in Las Vegas. Our official UNLV Rebels On SI prediction won't be out until later this week, but we are pretty confident we'll have the Rebels coming out on the winning end of this game.
