The UNLV Rebels' Matchup With The Air Force Falcons Could Be A Tight Game
Week 7 of the college football season is right around the corner, and the UNLV Rebels will be hosting the Air Force Falcons on Saturday. As we get closer to gameday, predictions continue to pour in. The latest is from one of the sports betting outlets, Doc's Sports Service. While the Rebels have been most bettors' picks for most of the season, it looks like things might not be quite as favorable this week.
Doc's Sports Service On The Air Force Falcons
"The Air Force Falcons come into this matchup with a record of 1-4 for this season. In their last game, the Falcons faced the Navy Midshipmen and took a loss by a score of 34-31. On the ground, the Falcons conceded 178 yards on 29 attempts, which averages out to 6.1 yards per rush allowed. Air Force gave up 20 completions on 26 tries for a total of 339 yds, and a completion rate of 76.9%. Once the final whistle blew, they tallied 65 plays which converted into 460 yds. The Air Force Falcons ended up running the ball 45 times and totaled 211 yds, earning them an average of 4.7 yards per tote."
Doc's Sports On The UNLV Rebels
"The Rebels head into this game 5-0 for this season. In their last game, the Rebels took home the win by a final score of 31-17 against the Wyoming Cowboys. UNLV conceded 26 attempts on the ground for 102 yards (3.9 yds per rush). The Rebels pass defense conceded a completion rate of 54.3%, relinquishing 254 yards on 25 for 46 passing. The Rebels finished with a total of 255 yds while running 59 plays (4.3 yds per play). UNLV ran the ball for 3.9 yards per attempt, finishing with a total of 153 yds on 39 attempts...
UNLV has conceded a total of 711 yards on the ground (142.2 yards/game) in addition to 6 touchdowns via the rush for the season. They have allowed 8 touchdowns through the air and 271.2 yards/outing, which has them sitting 127th in Division 1. Overall, they have conceded 130 pts. They have earned 4 fumbles and 9 picks on the season. The Rebels defense has been on the field for 344 plays, which ranks 76th in the nation. The Rebels are conceding 26.0 points per contest, which puts them 86th in the nation."
Doc's Sports Prediction
"Who will win tonight's Falcons/Rebels college football game against the spread?
Guy's Pick: Take the Falcons +7.0"
While they didn't outright pick the Rebels to lose this game, they at the very least expect this to be a close game. This isn't unreasonable, being that the Air Force has been keeping their games close and competitive, despite currently sitting at 1 - 4. While we haven't made our official predictions for the week yet, we aren't so sure that we agree that Air Force will keep the game quite this close.
More UNLV Rebels On SI News