The UNLV Rebels MIght Have To Win A Shootout With The Air Force Falcons In Week 7
The UNLV Rebel host the Air Force Falcons this week. Despite the Rebels entering the game at 5 - 0 and the Falcons sitting at 4 - 1, most people expect this to be a close and competitive game. Air Force has been consistently losing hard-fought games, and their offense has looked strong. When you consider the overall struggles of the Rebels' defense, the Falcons could give them issues. However, the Rebels' defense looked much improved coming off their bye week in Week 6 in their win over the Wyoming Cowboys. With their latest prediction, it appears that Knup Sports does not believe in the Rebels' defense and expects them to escape with a close shootout win.
Knup Sports Prediction For Air Force Falcons @ UNLV Rebels
"The Air Force Falcons have faced challenges this season, holding a record of 1-4. They have yet to secure a victory on the road and are 0-3 in conference play. In contrast, the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels are riding high with a 5-0 start, including a 2-0 record at home and an unblemished 1-0 mark within the conference...
With the total set at 68 points for this Mountain West matchup, the offensive capabilities of both teams are a focal point. Air Force has consistently shown an ability to put up points, averaging 36.4 points per game this season, while UNLV is not far behind, averaging 35.6 points per game.
Historically, games between these two teams have seen high-scoring outcomes, evidenced by their 2023 meeting that ended with a 31-27 score favoring UNLV. Both teams are ranked within the top 40 in offensive points for this season, suggesting a potential for another high-scoring game.
Defensively, Air Force has struggled, ranking 111th in points against, allowing an average of 37.8 points per game. Although UNLV’s defense has been slightly better, they still allow 26 points per game, leaving room for Air Force to capitalize.
Given these offensive and defensive stats, along with their historical scoring patterns, I anticipate a high-scoring game that will surpass the 68-point total. A projected scoreline of 38-35 in favor of UNLV supports this over prediction...
UNLV vs Air Force Score: UNLV 38 – Air Force 35"
We agree that the Rebels will win this game, but we don't think it will be this close. After Week 6, we have more confidence in their defense's ability to put together a solid performance. UNLV will hold them under 30 points this weekend. The 38 points do sound about right, though.
More UNLV Rebels On SI News