The UNLV Rebels Need To "Just Buckle Down And Do Your Job"
The UNLV Rebels are heading into their bye week, and head coach Dan Mullen knows the team has some issues to clear up before heading into Mountain West Conference play. The team has had success winning all their games so far this season, but he believes that the most important games are still ahead of them, and he plans to use the bye to work out some of the kinks.
UNLV Rebels Head Coach Dan Mullen On The Start Of Mountain West Play
“I’m not downplaying the games we’ve played, but our season starts next Monday (Sept. 29),” Mullen said. “Our whole complete focus is getting into conference games. We need to control the opportunity we have to compete for a conference championship.
The key for us is to continue to coach and clean up our execution, our technique, our fundamentals better as we move forward. We played in Week Zero and have had two byes and four games. It has been unique.”
Mullen On Fixing The Team's Issues On The Field
“Our guys are excited and they have some juice. A lot of it is about mental toughness. Not to point fingers. Just buckle down and do your job and continue to play hard.
It’s not complicated. When we execute, we have some pretty good players who do their jobs. But I can also go in there and say, ‘Hey guys, we’re not very good right now but we’re doing the hard things.’ We have to improve on the football and execution side of things. That’s the fun part.
It’s easy to bury your head when you’re down 14. We don’t have that problem. It’s hard to fix that. I love coaching this team.”
Mullen On The Team's Success In Situational Spots In Their Week 4 Win
“We spend a lot of time on situational football during the week. Not all the (conversions) were clean, but I think our guys’ focus and understanding of situational football helped.
They knew what to expect from the defense and then went out and executed their part. It was big for us to stay on the field and convert. It gave us the opportunity to have explosive plays on first down.”
Mullen On Defensive Back Aamaris Brown
“He’s a football player. I like good football players. He has a nose for the ball and he’s in the right place at the right time.
His pick-6 this last week just came from being in the right third-down coverage and seeing the ball floated downfield. His ability to come off his man and still make the play was perfect.”
