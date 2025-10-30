The UNLV Rebels "Needs To Tighten Its Defensive Gaps"
The UNLV Rebels host the New Mexico Lobos in Week 10, and we have analyzed this game from every angle. Sometimes it's good to take a look at what others are thinking. Mountain West Connection is one of the most reliable sources for Mountain West information and analysis. This was their take on these two teams.
Mountain West Connection On The UNLV Rebels
"UNLV started the season on fire with six consecutive wins over Idaho State, Sam Houston, UCLA, Miami (OH), Wyoming, and Air Force.
The Rebels’ 51–48 victory over Air Force highlighted their explosive offense but also revealed defensive weaknesses.
In that game, UNLV totaled 597 yards and averaged 10 yards per play, but they allowed 603 yards—including 428 rushing yards.
Their defensive struggles reappeared in last week’s 56–31 loss at Boise State, where the Rebels allowed 49 points through three quarters.
Head coach Dan Mullen has developed one of the most dynamic offenses in the conference. Still, UNLV needs to tighten its defensive gaps if it wants to stay in the Mountain West title race."
Mountain West Connection On The New Mexico Lobos
"The Lobos have surpassed preseason expectations through a balanced, disciplined strategy. Under offensive coordinator Luke Schleusner, New Mexico has combined an effective passing game with a solid rushing attack.
After a season-opening loss to Michigan, the Lobos earned wins against Idaho State, UCLA, and New Mexico State.
They lost two straight games to San Jose State and Boise State before narrowly defeating Nevada 24–22 at home. In that game, New Mexico rushed for 210 yards but struggled on third down (5-of-13) and lost two fumbles.
Defensive Coordinator Spence Nowinsky’s unit limited Nevada to 257 total yards and held Utah State to just 14 points in last week’s win.
The Lobos have committed 16 turnovers and 45 penalties, but their discipline and resilience have kept them competitive.
Linebacker Jaxton Eck leads the defense with 82 tackles (45 solo), as the group allows 364.4 yards and 24.8 points per game—including 119.6 rushing yards and only 11 passing touchdowns all season.
Suppose New Mexico can contain Colandrea and force UNLV into long, deliberate drives. In that case, they’ll have a real chance at an upset."
It sounds like Mountain West Connection is very concerned with the Rebels' defense, and rightfully so after they gave up 56 points the last time we saw them. They also seem to trust the balance and consistency of New Mexico a lot. Our takeaway from this is that they are very skeptical that UNLV can get the job done this week. Something that we disagree with. It will be interesting to see how this game plays out.
