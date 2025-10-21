The UNLV Rebels "No Defense Approach Finally Caught Up With" Them
Following the UNLV Rebels' first loss of the season against the Boise State Broncos, we have seen a shift across the board in the Mountain West Conference power rankings. Prior to the loss, the Rebels were at the top of just about every power ranking. After the loss, we haven't found them at the top of one yet. That includes the Nevada SportsNet Mountain West Football Power Rankings. This is their new take on the Rebels, the Broncos, who just beat the Rebels, and the New Mexico Lobos, who are next on the schedule for UNLV.
Nevada SportsNet On Their No. 3 Ranked UNLV Rebels
"UNLV’s “no-defense” approach finally caught up with it as the Rebels’ offense couldn’t keep pace with Boise State as the team took its first loss of the season. UNLV is allowing 33.4 points per game, which rank 13th worst in the nation. That unit creates a lot of turnovers (16 on the season, including two against Boise State), but it must improve a lot if UNLV is going to win the MW title."
NSN On Their No. 2 Ranked Boise State Broncos
"Boise State blew past UNLV, rushing for 294 yards on 33 carries, averaging nearly nine yards per rushing attempt. The Broncos’ offense scored seven touchdowns with just three punts. Boise State has scored at least 41 points in five of its last six games entering Friday’s quick road turnaround at Nevada, a program the Broncos have beaten in 18 of their last 20 games."
NSN On Their No. 6 Ranked New Mexico Lobos
"The Lobos won their first league game under Jason Eck, getting a late fourth-down stop to stymie Nevada at midfield. New Mexico didn’t play very well in that game and must be crisper against Utah State, whose offense is supercharged compared to the Wolf Pack. Ex-New Mexico coach Bronco Mendenhall, now at Utah State, returns to Albuquerque and will get a rude welcome from the fans."
It was a bit of a shock to see the Broncos at No. 2 and not No. 1. For those of you who are wondering, they have the San Diego State Aztecs in their top spot. Personally, we would still have the Aztecs behind both the Broncos and Rebels at No. 3, but having San Diego State at the top isn't crazy. UNLV now has a lot of work to do to not only climb back up the power rankings, but more importantly, climb back up the Mountain West standings.
