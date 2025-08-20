The UNLV Rebels Offense Is "Marginally Better" Thanks To Running Back Jai'Den Thomas
The UNLV Rebels football team had to rebuild both their roster and coaching staff this offseason, which makes them a bit of wild card in 2025. However, they added incredibly high end talent in all aspects of the team. They hired an elite head coach in Dan Mullen who loaded up both the offense and defense with impressive Power 4 talent.
Everyone has a take on the polarizing Rebels, but few are willing to take a true stance thanks to their potential wide range of outcomes. We have more analysis on both the Rebels offense and defense as we head into the season. This time it's Cache Valley Daily giving their take.
Cache Valley Daily's Take On the UNLV Rebels Offense
"The offensen's marginally better situation hinges on the fact it at least returns, Jai'Den Thomas, who earned those honors after gaining 1,009 scrimmage yards and eight total touchdowns despite not being a massive feature in the offense. He was the lead back, but Sluka and Williams combined for 200 carries to Thomas' 154.
This lack of returners on either side of the ball makes it really hard to gauge where UNLV is going to be this season. Conventional wisdom makes the assumption that the Rebels will be at least a decent team following an 11-win season, but this team barely resembles the 2023 or 2024 teams, the rosters are entirely different."
Cache Valley Daily's Take On the UNLV Rebels Defense
"As mentioned, the defense has almost way too many spots to fill. On defense, Mullen went out and got some massive players for the defensive line, including the 6-foot-5 Cory Hall (Northern Arizona), 6-foot-4 Chief Borders (Pittsburgh) and 6-foot-3 Jalen Lee (LSU). They'll join returning Lucas Conti (who's 6-foot-5) on the D-line. The defensive backfield is also filled with transfers, particularly from the Power Four and even more particularly the SEC. Laterrance Welch (LSU), Denver Harris (LSU), Jake Pope (Alabama) and Jaheem Joseph (Northwestern) all figure to be part of the rotation. Meanwhile, the linebacker position is mostly players that are returning. McDuffie is obviously one of those, but Blesyng Alualu-Tuiolemotu and Jordan Eubanks are returners that should mix in with relatively fewer transfers in that position room."
Cache Valley Daily's Overall Take
"Both the offense and defense are made up largely of players who don't have volume snaps at their respective positions have been highly regarded at some point. According to at least one source, UNLV has 17 players on its roster that were at some point a four or five-star recruit. This gives UNLV a high ceiling as many of their players theoretically have the talent to be contributors on even Power Four teams but just need the chance to showcase their talents. Mullen is now giving them that chance on a G6 team that is building a solid foundation in football."
Once again, we have a take that sits on the fence when it comes to UNLV. We understand why, but it's time someone takes a stance. The Rebels' high-end talent will gel thanks to an outstanding coaching staff, and they will make it back to the Mountain West Conference Championship, where they will get one final chance to knock off the Boise State Broncos.
