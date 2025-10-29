The UNLV Rebels Predicted To Be In A Tight Game Against The New Mexico Lobos
The UNLV Rebels come off their bye this week and host the New Mexico Lobos. We are getting deeper into the week, and the predictions are still rolling in for this Mountain West Conference showdown. The latest comes from Sportsbook Wire. Their final score prediction for this matchup is going to have Rebels' fans biting their fingernails on Saturday afternoon. This is what they have to say. about the Rebels' big Week 10 game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, against a very good New Mexico squad.
Sportsbook Wire's Take On The New Mexico Lobos @ UNLV Rebels
"The Rebels squared off against the Boise State Broncos in their last game, falling 56-31. Last time out, the Lobos took down the Utah State Aggies 33-14. Against the Broncos, Anthony Colandrea led the Rebels with 215 yards on 18-of-30 passing (60.0%) for two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 13 times for 87 yards and one rushing touchdown. Jaylon Glover carried the ball six times for 112 yards (18.7 yards per carry). He also had two receptions for 10 yards. DeAngelo Irvin Jr. recorded four receptions for 90 yards (averaging 22.5 per catch) against the Broncos. Jack Layne threw for 183 yards for the Lobos against the Aggies, going 17-for-22 (77.3%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. Damon Bankston carried the ball 13 times for 84 yards (6.5 yards per attempt) with one touchdown. In the passing game, he added one catch for one yard. Cade Keith had 104 yards through the air after seven catches (on seven targets), with one touchdown."
Sportsbook Wire's Prediction
"Prediction
UNLV 32, New Mexico 30"
Sportsbook Wire believes this is going to be a very tight game. They have this game pegged as just a two-point victory for the Rebels. That would be an outstanding showing for the Lobos on the road against one of the best teams in the Mountain West Conference. We do not expect this game to be quite this close, but it's not crazy to believe that New Mexico will be able to hang with the Rebels. If you want to know our official prediction, we will release it on Friday. We release our predictions every week, the day before game day. So be sure to come back and check that out at UNLV Rebels On SI.
