The UNLV Rebels Rank No. 1 In Mountain West Power Rankings
Another round of Mountain West Conference Power Rankings are out, and the UNLV Rebels are once again at the top of the conference. However, the Nevada Appeal has the Boise State Broncos at No. 2, which sets up a clash between the top two teams in Week 8. This game could completely shift the balance of power in the Mountain West, and could also be a preview of this year's Mountain West Championship game.
Nevada Appeal On Their No. 1 Ranked UNLV Rebels
"Forgive the UNLV Rebels if they feel a little exhausted this week.
The Rebels, No. 1 in this week's Nevada Appeal Mountain West rankings, somehow outlasted the Air Force Falcons, 51-48 on Saturday in Las Vegas, in a game that produced 1,200 yards of offense, 99 points and 10 lead changes.
UNLV (6-0, 2-0) outscored Air force, 22-20, in the fourth quarter and won the game on a 19-yard touchdown run by quarterback Anthony Colandrea with 36 seconds to go. The Rebels, though, didn't celebrate the victory until Air Force's Jacob Medina missed a 40-yard field goal as time expired. No. 9 Air Force fell to 1-5, 0-4 despite averaging 38 points a game this season...
The crowd of 32,932 at Allegiant Stadium saw the Rebels and Falcons combine for six touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Air Force led 21-10 late in the second quarter but the Rebels scored 41 points in the final 30:10. Colandrea was 20-of-32 for 361 yards and a touchdown and ran for 62 yards and two scores. Air Force quarterback Liam Szarka, arguably the best offensive player in the Mountain West, was 10-of-17 for 175 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 136 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries...
Air Force ran all over the Rebels for 428 yards and six touchdowns on the ground and controlled the ball for nearly 37 minutes."
Nevada Appeal On The No. 2 Ranked Boise State Broncos
"No. 2 Boise State (4-2, 2-0) whipped No. 11 New Mexico, 45-28. The Broncos led just 17-14 at the half before scoring 21 points in the fourth quarter...
New Mexico (3-3, 0-2) had the ball for just under 20 minutes and have 231 yards of offense. The Lobos ground game had just 49 yards on 24 carries. Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen was 21-of-31 for 226 yards and two scores while Bronco running backs Dylan Riley (101 yards) and Sire Gaines (65 yards, two touchdowns) helped keep the ball away from the Lobos."
Of course, we agree that the undefeated Rebels should be in the top spot; however, the Broncos haven't been in the second spot too often because of their two losses. With that said, it also feels like everyone knows the Broncos are one of the top two teams in the conference. This should be an incredible game on Saturday, and a huge opportunity for the Rebels to get a massive road victory.
