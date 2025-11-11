The UNLV Rebels "Still Have A Lot To Play For"
The UNLV Rebels are coming off a big 42 - 10 bounce-back win over the Colorado State Rams, after losing two games in a row previously. Next up, they host they host the Utah State Aggies in Week 12. While quarterback Anthony Colandrea and linebacker Marsel McDuffie are reflecting on their win over the Rams, head coach Dan Mullen is focused on the remainder of the regular season. This is what all three of them had to say.
UNLV Rebels Head Coach Dan Mullen On Still Having A Lot To Play For
'We only have 19 days left,” Mullen said. “We still have a lot to play for.”
Mullen On Getting More Players Playing Time Down The Stretch
“With the rules the way they are, we were trying to protect some guys. But with three games left, that protection net is gone so we might be able to work some guys in. But guys have to earn it.
I think I’m pleased with the depth of our team. We’ve rotated players in on both sides of the ball. I think it’s going to help recruiting. If you come to UNLV, you’re going to play.”
Mullen On Needing To Stay Locked In During November
“Every game should have our attention down the stretch. You want to be a championship team? You have to win in November.”
Rebels Quarterback Anthony Colandrea On The Team's Defensive Performance Against The Colorado State Rams
“You have to just keep going,” Colandrea said. “It’s football. We’re going to have bad games. They’re going to have bad games. Things happen like that. And they played awesome tonight. Ten points? That’s big time.”
Colandrea On The Rebels Running Backs In Week 11
“We had to lock in, and that starts with me because I was playing bad those first two drives. But those running backs were playing at a high level, so it’s nice to just give the ball to those guys and let them go.”
Rebels Linebacker Marsel McDuffie On How The Rebels Defense Played At Colorado State
“I certainly hope so. There’s always room for improvement but we went out there and played for each other.
You have to go out there and do your job and trust the guy next to you to do his job.”
