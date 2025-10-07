The UNLV Rebels Top Another Mountain West Power Rankings
Another round of power rankings has been released for the Mountain West Conference, and the UNLV Rebels are once again in the top spot. This time, it's Nevada Sports Net who released their most recent Power Rankings following Week 6. This is what they had to say about the Rebels, the team they beat in Week 6, the Wyoming Cowboys, and the team they play in Week 7, the Air Force Falcons.
Nevada Sports Net's Take On Their No. 1 Ranked UNLV Rebels
"UNLV overcame a snowy Laramie to build a 24-3 halftime lead before coasting to victory in the second half at Wyoming. The Rebels mustered just 256 yards of offense (100 fewer than the Cowboys) but had three takeaways and blocked a punt that was returned for a touchdown to open MW play with a win. Next up is another game where UNLV will be a major favorite when it hosts Air Force."
NSN's Take On Their No. 9 Ranked Wyoming Cowboys
"Wyoming outgained UNLV by 100 yards but made some crucial mistakes with three turnovers and a blocked punt returned for a touchdown. Those are miscues Wyoming can’t afford considering it is averaging just 13.3 ppg against FBS competition. The Cowboys host SJSU this week with the Spartans winning six of the last seven games in the series. Wyoming is a 2.5-point underdog."
NSN's Take On Their No. 10 Ranked Air Force Falcons
"Air Force fell to rival Navy in a game that was close from start to finish. Navy kicked the game-winning field goal with 6 minutes, 47 seconds remaining before Air Force QB Liam Szarka lost a fumble with 3:07 left. Szarka otherwise had a strong game with 212 passing yards, 152 rushing yards and four touchdowns accounted for. The Falcons defense ranks last in the nation in stop rate, a major issue."
The Rebels definitely deserve to be in the top spot; however, we aren't sure that Air Force should be all the way down at number 10. We understand that they are 1 - 4, but they've been consistently competitive and gave a very good Navy Midshipmen team a run for their money. This is not a team that UNLV can afford to look past with the Boise State Broncos waiting on deck. The Falcons are a dangerous team, especially on the offensive side of the ball.
