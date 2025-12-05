The UNLV Rebels Used Their October Loss To The Boise State Broncos As An "Opportunity To Grow"

The Mountain West Championship game will be played tonight in Boise, Idaho, between the UNLV Rebels and the Boise State Broncos. Leading up to the game, there was plenty of press coverage for both teams. We recently heard from UNLV head coach Dan Mullen, safety Jake Pope, and edge rusher Chief Borders. We also heard from Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson. They all spoke about the game these teams played back in October and what has changed since.

UNLV Rebels Head Coach Dan Mullen On Given Credit To The Boise State Broncos For Their Win Earlier In The Season, But Also Needing To Fix Mistakes

“I don’t want it to be like every one of their scores came because we made a mistake,” Mullen said. “They made great plays. They have a great scheme. Those guys made things happen.

But I want us to play good ball, and if they make a great play, I don’t want it to be because we’ve got a guy standing on the wrong side of the field. We’re starting to play a lot more good ball. But the first time we played there, we made mistakes that really cost us in that game.”

UNLV Safety Jake Pope On Being Locked In For The Mountain West Championship Game

“Everything on game day stems from preparation during the week. Obviously, we weren’t locked in that first game. When it comes to playing good teams like this, every little thing matters. One mistake can lead to a touchdown. It’s all about preparation, and last time we didn’t do it well enough. It’s going to be a little different this time.”

UNLV Edge Rusher Chief Borders On Learning From Their Loss To Boise State Earlier In The Season

“I don’t want to say the last time was a loss. I want to say it was another opportunity to grow. As a team, it was a steppingstone that we could get better. That’s what we did.

That’s what’s going to happen Friday. We are going to showcase who we are as Rebels.”

Boise State Head Coach Spencer Danielson On How Good The Rebels Have Been Playing Since These Teams Last Met

“I’m not surprised they’re a 10-win team. I don’t look too much into the past or the future. I just know we’re playing in a championship game against arguably one of the best teams on the West Coast. They’re playing their best football right now, and we have our work cut out for us.

Their defense has done a really good job tightening things up. They’ve gotten better week in and week out. You see a team on the rise.”



