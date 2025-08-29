The UNLV Rebels Want Need To Play With " A Lot More Sense Of Urgency" In Week 1
After the Idaho State Bengals gave them a scare in Week 0, the UNLV Rebels have take away what they need to from the hard-fought victory and have turned their attention to the Sam Houston Bearkats. Leading up to the game, we heard from head coach Dan Mullen, offensive lineman Reid Williams, and the current UNLV Rebels On SI Defensive Player of the Week, linebacker Marsel McDuffie. This is what they had to say.
UNLV Head Coach Dan Mullen On Needing To Improve But Having A Lot Of Positive Takeaways
“I guess I’ll sound crazy, but I thought the film was better than I expected it to look,” Mullen said. "I want to see big improvements from Week 1 to Week 2, but really watching the game, we did things well. We did a lot of things really well. When we did things poorly, we did them really poorly. It was a lot of extremes in the course of the game rather than consistent, good football. I’d rather have more consistent, good football top to bottom this week.”
Mullen On The Quarterback Play In Week 0
“Both of them graded as champions for us, and neither of them graded as champions in any scrimmage we’ve had so far. I was pleased with that performance.”
Mullen On Getting His Best Players On The Field
“We’re going to play good players that are going to make great plays. We’ve got to make sure we respond from that but make sure we’re making the plays we should make. Don’t give them the other easy ones.”
UNLV Rebels Offensive Lineman Reid Williams On The Offensive Line Building Chemistry
“I think a new team like this, chemistry is still building. I definitely think as an O-line we’re getting closer, and this week as we move forward we know what to fix and where to improve.”
UNLV Rebels Linebacker Marsel McDuffie On Last Week's Performance
“A lot more sense of urgency, a lot more focus. That performance we put on film last Saturday was not who we are, not who we want to be.
Everyone was just really locked in (late). We had all 11 guys out there focused and it was one common goal. We had to have it. We had been letting up big play after big play after big play all game, but we just came together and said now it’s the fourth quarter it’s time to do or die.”
