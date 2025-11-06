The UNLV Rebels Week 11 Opponent Called "A Terrible Football Team"
With both the UNLV Runnin' Rebels and Lady Rebels' college basketball seasons tipping off this week, we haven't gotten to the predictions like we usually do. However, we came across this one from Andrew Burke of VSiN, and he had to cover it. They had such a scathing take on the UNLV Rebels Week 11 opponent, the Colorado State Rams, that we had to react to it. It's safe to say that they are quite confident that the Rebels are going to handily knock off the Rams on Saturday.
VSiN'S Scathing Take On The Colorado State Rams And Their Game Prediction
"Money has hit the board on Colorado State here and I don’t really get it. This is a terrible football team that has beaten one FBS team, fired its head coach, and has not gotten much from Jackson Brousseau or Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi at QB. UNLV obviously has plenty of problems of their own, especially on defense, where they rank 116th in the nation with 2.48 points per drive allowed, but Colorado State has allowed 2.33 PPD. It’s just that UNLV is better, so the attention is more focused on them.
The Rebels have also scored 2.42 PPD, which ranks 26th in the nation, while Colorado State has scored just 1.49, which ranks 93rd. UNLV at least has a top-45 offense in EPA/play to go with their bad defense. Colorado State is just bad on both sides of the ball. The Rams have an interim head coach, no chance at a bowl game (unless they somehow go 4-0 the rest of the way) and have scored 12 points in their last seven quarters. There’s probably a pretty high quit level in this team right now...
Pick: UNLV -4.5"
It's not a ringing endorsement when you are called both "a terrible football team" and you have a "high quit level". That's a brutal take. If anything is going to give the Rebels faithful confidence this week, it's definitely this blurb. They are a gambling site, so they only give us who to pick against the spread, but we would love to know what their projection for the final score will be. This take was so inspiring that it might change the score of our official UNLV Rebels On SI Week 11 prediction, which we will release tomorrow, Friday, November 7.
