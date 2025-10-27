The UNLV Rebels Will Be "Looking To Avenge Their First Loss"
In Week 10, the UNLV Rebels will take on the New Mexico Lobos at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. After a third bye week, we are all itching to see the Rebels get back on the field. This should be a tough test for UNLV, but if they are going to finally get over the hump and win the Mountain West Conference, they are going to have to win games like this. Like every week, the predictions have started rolling in for the upcoming game. As usual, the betting and gambling sites are posting their predictions first. An outlet that we cover almost every week is Picks and Parlays. They are clearly leaning in one direction this week.
Picks And Parlays On The UNLV Rebels
"Anthony Colandrea leads the UNLV offense this season with 1618 yards and 12 touchdowns on 127 completions, to go along with 410 yards and four scores on 77 carries. Jai’Den Thomas leads the way out of the UNLV backfield with 615 yards and seven touchdowns on 83 carries, while Keyvone Lee has added 44 carries for 213 yards and four scores. Jaden Bradley leads the team with 528 yards and three touchdowns on 29 receptions."
Picks And Parlays Prediction For New Mexico Lobos @ UNLV Rebels
"Both these teams are having great seasons coming into this matchup, but UNLV is the better team. The Rebels will be at home this week looking to avenge their first loss of the season. Take UNLV to make the plays in this matchup, leading to the win and cover at home against a good New Mexico team. Final Score Prediction, UNLV Rebels win and cover 27-14."
A 13-point win for the Rebels sounds about right. However, 27 - 14 is a low scoring game. The Rebels haven't once failed to score 30 points this season and hasn't held any team under 17 points. There is nothing I've seen from New Mexico that leads me to believe either of those trends will end this weekend. That's not to say it can't happen, but the Lobos are neither the best worst offense or best defense they've played this season, not even close. Still, that doesn't mean this shouldn't be a good and hard-fought game between two teams heading in the right direction in the Mountain West Conference. Both teams still have hopes of playing the Mountain West Championship game.
