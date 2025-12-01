The UNLV Rebels Will "Finally Break Through With A Victory On The Blue Turf"
On Friday, the UNLV Rebels will be traveling to Boise, Idaho, to play the Boise State Broncos in the Mountain West Championship game. Being that this is a short week, the predictions for the big game are already rolling in. Our first prediction comes from Eddie Kline of Picks and Parlays. This prediction is going to be one that UNLV faithful are going to be excited to see. After struggling mightily against Boise State in the past, they believe that this could be the game when the Rebels finally get over the hump.
Picks And Parlays On The UNLV Rebels
"The Mountain West Conference Championship will take place on Friday night, when the UNLV Rebels travel to Albertsons Stadium to face the Boise State Broncos. Make sure you are ready for all the football action with our college football picks. The Rebels (10-2) lead the conference in total offense (463.6 ypg) and rank 12th nationally in scoring at 37.2 points per game. On Saturday, UNLV outscored Nevada by 21 points in the second quarter to earn an impressive 42-17 road victory.
UNLV junior RB Jaiden Thomas needed just 11 carries to rush for 103 yards and score four touchdowns. QB Anthony Colandrea threw for 270 yards and found Troy Omeire for a 17-yard touchdown pass. Jaheem Joseph added a pair of sacks for the Rebels."
Picks And Parlays Prediction For The Mountain West Championship Game UNLV Rebels @ Boise State Broncos
"Boise State QB Maddux Madsen has been sidelined since November 1st with a lower leg injury and his status for this game is uncertain. The Broncos have defeated the Rebels four times over the last three years by an average 17 points. UNLV has made major strides on defense in the last month and that will be the difference. Take the Rebels to finally break through with a victory on the Blue Turf. Final Score Prediction, UNLV Rebels win 30-27."
There is one point here that stood out above everything. This UNLV defense does not look like the same defense that lost to the Broncos earlier in the season. The Rebels can win this game, and at the very least, we believe this is going to be a close game regardless of who wins. We are expecting a great game. If you want to see our official UNLV Rebels On SI prediction, come back later in the week.
