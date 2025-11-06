The UNLV Rebels "Will Get Back To Its Winning Ways This Week"
We didn't get to quite as many predictions this week, but this one is going to get UNLV Rebels fans too excited to just pass up. The Rebels will go on the road in Week 11 to take on the Colorado State Rams, where they will attempt to bounce back from two straight losses. Cameron Ross from Picks and Parlays recently covered this game and made his prediction, and he believes that Rebels' fans are going to have a great weekend.
Picks And Parlays On The UNLV Rebels
"Anthony Colandrea leads the UNLV offense this season with 1618 yards and 12 scores on 127 completions, and has added 410 yards and four touchdowns on 77 carries this season. Jai’Den Thomas is the top ball carrier on the roster with 615 yards and seven touchdowns on 83 carries. Jaden Bradley leads the UNLV offense with 528 yards and three touchdowns on 29 catches. Daejon Reynolds has added 13 catches for 251 yards and two scores."
Picks And Parlays On The Colorado State Rams
"Jackson Brousseau leads Colorado State this season with 840 yards and six touchdowns on 79 completions. Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi has added 488 yards and one touchdown on 44 completions this season. Jalen Dupree is the top ball carrier on the team with 452 yards and two touchdowns on 89 carries. Lloyd Avant has added 342 yards and three touchdowns on 61 carries. Armani Winfield leads the team with 268 yards and two touchdowns on 20 receptions. Rocky Beers has added 11 catches for 124 yards and three scores this season."
Picks And Parlays Prediction For The UNLV Rebels @ The Colorado State Rams
UNLV is the better team in this matchup and will get back to its winning ways this week. Look for the Rebels to dominate this game on both sides of the ball, as they did against Colorado State. Take UNLV this weekend to get the win and cover on the road to end their recent rough patch. Final Score Prediction, UNLV Rebels win and cover 45-17.
Picks and Parlays is projecting a blowout in this game, and we'd love to see it. It would be especially nice to see their defense hold the Rams to just 17 points. That's something that group could desperately use after the way they have played the past three games. We aren't sure if even our prediction will be by this wide of a margin, but our official prediction will be released on Friday if you want to come back to UNLV Rebels On SI and check it out.
