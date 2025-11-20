The UNLV Rebels "Will Need To Get Back To Their Ball-Hawking Ways" In Week 13
With the UNLV Rebels playing on Friday night in Week 13, we are winding down our coverage for this week's game. On Friday, the UNLV Rebels will be hosting the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors. This includes are coverage of predictions for this game. The predictions for this game have gone both ways, but they seem to be leaning in favor of Hawaii. While this suggests this should be a great game, it raises even more anxiety for what could end up being the biggest game of the season for the Rebels. The latest prediction we are covering comes from Stephen Vilardo of SuperWest Sports.
SuperWest Sports Prediction For Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors @ UNLV Rebels
"Hawaii has been solid against the run this season, holding opponents to just 132.5 yards per outing and 128.4 in their wins. Whichever team controls the line of scrimmage when UNLV has the ball will have an edge. The Warriors will want to push the tempo more than UNLV. The Rebels will want to create takeaways. That and success in the run game could get Hawaii in uncomfortable situations.
The key for Hawaii on offense will be hitting some explosive plays. The Rebels have allowed 163 plays this season of 10+ yards, 130th in the nation, and their 60 plays allowed of 20+ yards are more than all but two teams in the country. The real key in this game figures to be turnovers, though. UH is +5 in the turnover department in their seven wins this season and -9 in their three losses. UNLV’s 18 turnovers forced this season is tied for the 14th-most in the nation.
The Rebels have only produced two takeaways in their last three games. If UNLV is to hold serve at home, they will need to get back to their ball-hawking ways. The Rebels have the home-field advantage, but Hawaii has been playing better football lately. UH gets a big road win on Friday...
Outright winner: Hawai’i"
They seem to really be focusing on the Rebels' ability to force the Rainbow Warriors into turning the ball over. Clearly, they don't think they will be able to based on their prediction of Hawaii winning this game. We respectfully disagree and believe the UNLV defense is more than capable of creating turnovers in this game. If you want to see our official UNLV Rebels On SI prediction, you can come back on Friday to check it out.
