The Utah State Aggies Are "Going To Have To Push The Issue On Offense" Against The UNLV Rebels
The UNLV Rebels got back on track in Week 11 with a 42 - 10 road win over the Colorado State Rams. They will look to keep that momentum going in Week 12 when they return home to host the Utah State Aggies. This should be a good matchup between the Rebels and the Aggies. Currently, both teams are sitting at 3 - 2 in the Mountain West Conference; however, the Rebels are 7 - 2 overall, and the Aggies are 5 - 4. It will be interesting to see if the UNLV defense can slow down the Utah State offense after they played so well last week against the Rams. In our first prediction of the week, Andrew of Sports Chat Place does not see this game going great for the Rebels. This is what they had to say.
Sports Chat Place Prediction For Utah State Aggies @ UNLV Rebels
"I’ll stick with Utah State. The Aggies put on a clinic versus a struggling Nevada team in a big home win over the weekend. Utah State had 522 total yards in that one with 7.0 yards per play, 23 first downs and no turnovers. The defense allowed just 242 yards on the other side with 4.2 yards per play and 11 first downs alongside three takeaways. The nine penalties for 75 yards were just about the only thing to complain about in the blowout home victory. It was a nice bounce-back effort following a blowout road loss to New Mexico on October 25.
As for UNLV, they demolished Colorado State in their last game, notching 571 yards, 320 rush yards, 8.8 yards per play and 23 first downs on offense. The D gave up 292 yards on the other side with just 16 first downs and 1-of-13 on third-down tries. UNLV is scoring great this year with 30 or more points in every game, so Utah State is going to have to push the issue on offense in this matchup.
Andrew's Free Pick: Utah State Aggies +4.5"
Understandably, they are still skeptical of the Rebels' ability to slow down the Aggies' offense over at Sports Chat Place. While that's a valid concern, we also don't think that Utah State is going to be able to slow down Anthony Colandrea and the UNLV offensive onslaught. While our official prediction will not be out until Friday, it would be tough for us to pick against the Rebs at home in Las Vegas, and we'd expect that our prediction will have UNLV by winning by at least five points. However, we will have to wait and see on Friday.
