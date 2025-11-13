The Utah State Aggies "Will Be A Tough Test" For The UNLV Rebels In Week 12
The UNLV Rebels managed to stop their free fall down the Mountain West power rankings this week with a blowout road win over the Colorado State Rams by a score of 42 - 10. However, a win over the Rams didn't help them all that much either. As a matter of fact, despite winning last week, the Rebels still slipped from No. 5 to No. 6 in Chris Murray's Nevada Sports Net Mountain West power rankings. Colorado State stayed at No. 11 because there is nowhere for them to go, and UNLV's Week 12 opponent, the Utah State Aggies, climbed to No. 7 right behind the Rebels. This is what Nevada Sports Net had to say about the Rebels, their Week 11 opponent, and their Week 12 opponent.
Nevada Sports Net On Their No. 6 Ranked UNLV Rebels
"This seems low for UNLV, but the Rebels’ MW wins are over Wyoming, Air Force and Colorado State, which are a combined 5-11 in league play. UNLV’s MW losses are against Boise State and New Mexico. The Rebels’ next two games will be telling as UNLV hosts Utah State and Hawaii, which will be tough tests for a Rebels defense that hasn’t shown the ability to stop very many offenses."
Nevada Sports Net On Their No. 11 Ranked Colorado State Rams
"Since firing Jay Norvell, Colorado State is 0-2 and has been outscored 70-10. I don’t really understand midseason fires for MW schools, who aren’t at the top of the pecking order for head coaches and don’t need to start the hiring process in October. Anyway, the Rams finish the year with New Mexico, Boise State and Air Force, with only one of those games seeming remotely winnable."
Nevada Sports Net On Their No. 7 Ranked Utah State Aggies
"Utah State jumped Nevada from the start, taking a 41-0 lead before subbing in its backups midway through the third quarter. The Aggies have scored at least 40 points in five of their last 10 MW games and have moved without one game of bowl eligibility. Getting that sixth win won’t be easy as Utah State plays UNLV, Fresno State and Boise State to close the regular season."
We do not believe that the Rebels deserved to have dropped to No. 6 after knocking off the Rams last week. They should still be ahead of the Fresno State Bulldogs. However, we do agree that Colorado State belongs at No. 11. As bad as they are, they are still significantly better than the lowly Nevada Wolf Pack. The Aggies being right behind the Rebels at No. 7, makes this a very interesting matchup this weekend. We are excited to see how this game plays out and it how it impacts the power rankings heading into Week 13.
