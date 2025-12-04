There Is A "Case To Be Made For Either Side" When The UNLV Rebels Take On The Boise State Broncos

The UNLV Rebels are set to play in Boise, Idaho, on Friday against the Boise State Broncos in the Mountain West Championship Game. The predictions for this game have been rolling in all week, and they have swung from favorable for the Rebels to very favorable for the Broncos as the week has gone on. However, we found another good one for the UNLV faithful. Our latest prediction that we are covering comes from Chris Ruffolo from Sports Chat Place. This is a rare prediction that favors the Rebels.

"Anthony Colandrea has thrown for 3,020 yards, 22 touchdowns and 8 interceptions on 68.2% passing while also rushing for 556 yards and 8 touchdowns. Jai’Den Thomas has a team-high 944 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns while Keyvone Lee has 377 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns. Jaylon Glover also has 379 rushing yards as well this season. Jaden Bradley leads UNLV in receiving with 51 grabs for 834 yards and 4 touchdowns while Troy Omeire has 27 catches for 472 yards and 4 touchdowns. Daejon Reynolds also has 431 receiving yards and 5 TDs as well on the year. On defense, Marsel McDuffie has a team-high 94 total tackles along with a pair of interceptions while Aamaris Brown has 3.5 sacks and a team-high 4 interceptions. Tunmise Adeleye also has a team-high 6 sacks as well this season. As a unit, UNLV’s defense has combined for 28 sacks and 13 interceptions so far this season."

"I’m on the over in this game. I get the case to be made for either side, but we saw these two lock up earlier this season in a 56-31 win for Boise State. Furthermore, I can’t help but feel like we’re going to see points in this game as well. These are two electric offenses and Boise hasn’t skipped a beat much switching to Cutforth at QB, as the run game has stepped it up and should have a day against a shaky UNLV defense. However, I also expect the Rebels to get something going here too. Give me the over.

Chris Ruffolo's Free Pick: UNLV Runnin Rebels +4.5"

We don't get an exact score here, but they are laying their money on the Rebels to cover the spread. With that said, reading through everything they have to say, at the very least, they believe that UNLV has a great shot to win this game outright. This is something we wanted to see from someone after we saw so little faith in the Rebels UNLV the past few days. If you want to check out our official prediction come back to tomorrow to check them out.



