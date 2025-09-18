This Point Spread Is "Disrespectful To UNLV"
The UNLV Rebels hit the road this weekend to take on the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks. This will be the Rebels' final game before kicking off Mountain West Conference play. They can not overlook this game because they are looking ahead to their Mountain West schedule. We'd expect that head coach Dan Mullen will have them focused and ready to roll coming out of the bye week.
Mountain West Connection certainly thinks so. Of all the predictions we have seen, theirs might be our favorites. Not only is their final score close to what ours is going to be, but they were definitive in their take. They said it with conviction.
Mountain West Connections Take
"KEYS TO THE GAME
1 Get Jai’den Thomas Going
Thomas hasn’t looked much like himself over the past two games. Miami OH’s defense has struggled to stop the ground game, so if Jai’den Thomas can get back into his groove, it’ll help UNLV get the offense moving and get Thomas back into rhythm.
2 Don’t Let Miami Score
Miami averaged 8.5 points per game and was shut out by Wisconsin. Miami’s offense has been weak, and UNLV’s defense has a chance to set the tone and start producing. If the Rebels can stop a group that is looking for its rhythm, it’ll be a good confidence boost heading into Mountain West conference play.
3 Don’t Fall Behind in Early Start
The game starts at 9, the first time a game has started this early for the Rebels. Slow mornings can lead to a slow start. The Rebels need to stay sharp and set the tone early so they can control the game.
PREDICTIONS
I think this spread is disrespectful to UNLV. Miami has struggled offensively, and the Rebels have been tremendous offensively. If Jai’den Thomas dominates on the ground, this game won’t even be close. I believe UNLV will win 34-13 and get a big road win before the start of conference play."
That line about the spread being disrespectful hits hard. You know we love it here at UNLV Rebels On SI. We also agree with their take on Jai'Den Thomas. Coach Mullen has to get him the ball early and often. Spreading the ball around is great, but when you have a superstar of that level, you have to feed him.
