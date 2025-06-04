Three UNLV Football Defenders Who Must Step Up After Major Offseason Losses
The UNLV Rebels football team lost a ton of talent on the defensive side of the ball this offseason. Reigning Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year is now in camp with the Houston Texans, while safety Johnathan Baldwin has signed an NFL contract with the Green Bay Packers. On top of that, they lost star safety Jalen Catalon, and Woodard's expected replacement linebacker Charles Correa followed Rebels former head coach Barry Odom and transferred to the Purdue Boilermakers.
However, there is still plenty of talent on this roster, other guys just have to step up and make the most of their opportunities. These are three players who need to step up on defense for UNLV this season.
Linebacker Marsel McDuffie
With Woodard and Correa both gone, McDuffie is expected to slot into the starting MLB role this season. The senior has massive shoes to fill, but played well when given the opportunity last season. After totaling 89 tackles with one sack and a forced fumble in 2023, last year he dragged down the ball carrier 46 times with 7.5 tackles for a loss, and two sacks. McDuffie along with senior linebacker Bryce Edmondson, who transferred to UNLV from the Memphis Tigers this offseason, are projected to be the starting linebacker in 2025.
Edge Chief Borders
After stints with the Pittsburgh Panthers and Florida Gators, Borders transferred to UNLV this offseason. While he was originally projected to be more or a rotational option, the abrupt exit of projected starter John Lewis to the West Virginia Mountaineers has likely cast Borders into a starting role. He will likely be relied upon as one if not their top pass rusher this upcoming season.
Safety Kodi DeCambra
DeCambra transferred over to the Rebels from the Oregon Ducks this offseason. The Vegas native will be tasked with being a leader in the secondary and replacing Catalon as the starting free safety. In a secondary that lost two key stars, this could be the player they end up leaning on the most in 2025.