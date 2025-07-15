Top Questions For UNLV Football And Dan Mullen At 2025 Mountain West Media Days
The Mountain West Conference Media Days event start this week for the conference's football programs. This will be the last time that this conference, as currently constructed, will all get together before realignment in 2026. One of the most intriguing teams in the conference this season is the UNLV Rebels. New head coach Dan Mullen is the man that everyone is going to want to hear from. There are a handful of topics we are interested in hearing about this week.
The first question we want answered is: How has the team come together after adding so many players through the transfer portal?
Mullen has done a great job building the Rebels' roster through the transfer portal, but with that comes the question about team chemistry. We need to get some insight about how that experiment is going. This isn't a thing that happened in the past when Mullen was coaching, so it will be interesting to see how everything plays out.
We also want to hear more about the quarterback competition.
UNLV brought in Alex Orji from the Michigan Wolverines and Anthony Colandrea from the Virginia Cavaliers to compete for the starting job this season after Hajj-Malik Williams graduated this summer. Mullen still hasn't tipped his hand and given us much of a hint about who the frontrunner is to be the starter this season.
Now that he's back coaching, we want to know what it's been like returning to a very different landscape.
A lot has changed in the short time that Mullen was out of coaching. The transfer portal has been pushed to the forefront and now NIL deals exist. Roster building, recruiting, and even coaching is now very different. We want to know how he's adjusting to all the changes.