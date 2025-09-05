UCLA Bruins Quarterback Nico Iamaleava Praised And Criticized Before Week 2 Matchup With UNLV Rebels
There has been no shortage of comments, barbs, and bulletin board material this week between the UNLV Rebels and UCLA Bruins. Specifically, when it comes to UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava. He seems to be a lightning rod for controversy, and there has been plenty said about him leading up to the game by both sides.
While some players like Rebels defensive back Aamaris Brown didn't speak quite so highly of the polarizing quarterback, coaches from both sides, including head coaches Dan Mullena and DeShaun Foster, did praise him. This is what everyone had to say about Iamaleava leading up to this weekend's game.
UNLV Rebels Head Coach Dan Mullen On UCLA Quarterback Nico Iamaleava
“Statistically against Utah, it probably wasn’t what he wanted, but you can certainly see his toughness,” Mullen said. “He played against a very good defense in Utah that causes people all sorts of problems.
For Nico, I’m sure he’s going to come out (Saturday) fired up and ready to put on a show and rebound from his performance. He’s an extremely talented player. He has size and athleticism. Go watch him run. He’s strong and powerful. He’s going to bring a lot of challenges to our defense.”
UNLV Offensive Coordinator Paul Guenther On Iamaleava
“(Iamaleava) is a talented guy who can run and make all the throws needed. He has obviously played at a high level for a long time. It will be a good challenge for us.
He compares to (Cooke) in pretty much all the same ways. We just have to do a good job up front applying pressure on him.”
UNLV Defensive Back Aamaris Brown On Iamleava
“Nothing really sticks out to me about him, honestly. You know in the past, there’s been talk about, ‘Five-star this, five-star that.’ I have been around plenty of five-star and four-stars — it doesn’t scare me.”
UCLA Bruins Head Coach DeShaun Foster On Iamleava
“Nico is just a gamer. He looked at me and said, ‘It’s on me.’ I had to let him know it’s not one on 11. That’s the kind of competitor he is. He’s going to take full responsibility and full blame for everything. We have to let him know we have people here playing with him and that it’s the ultimate team game.”
