UNLV Alums Ricky White & Johnathan Baldwin Set To Face Off In Packers-Seahawks Camp
In April, at the 2025 NFL Draft held in Green Bay Wisconsin, UNLV Rebels star wide receiver Ricky White III was selected in the seventh round by the Seattle Seahawk becoming the first Rebels picked in an NFL Draft since 2010. Rebels' safety Johnathan Baldwin also declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, however, was not drafted. Almost immediately following the draft he did get a phone call though and was offered a contract as an undrafted free agent to join the Green Bay Packers. The Rebels now have White III in Seattle and Baldwin in Green Bay, and the two former teammates might be seeing a lot more of each other than we may have anticipated this summer.
On Thursday, August 21, 2025, the Packers will be hosting a joint practice between Green Bay and Seattle. With Baldwin reportedly making waves in Green Bay after impressing the coaching staff this spring, they are looking to move him from safety and make him a slot corner in the NFL. White III just so happens to be a slot receiver.
With White III being a seventh-round pick and Baldwin being an UDFA, they are likely to be in similar spots on their teams depth charts and will probably see a whole lot of each other in their joint practice. Both players are also expected to have an impact on special teams this season as well. While Baldwin has a clear path to snaps on defense for the Packers than White III has on offense for the Seahawks in the regular season, White III is expected to play a major role of special teams while Baldwin hopes to contribute in that department. After all, White III is the reigning Mountain West Conference Special Teams Player of the Year and was maybe the best special teams player in the entire 2025 NFL Draft.
We may also get a chance to see these two face off in live game action on Saturday, August 23 when the Packers host the Seahawks in both team's final preseason game. Both players should get plenty of reps as they look to make an impact and earn themselves a roster spot.