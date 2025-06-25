UNLV Announces 2025 Mountain West Media Days Reps: Jake Pope, Dan Mullen, More
The Mountain West Conference has announced representatives for each of the conference's football programs for the 2025 Mountain West Football Media Days. Each school's program will be represented by two student-athletes on Wednesday, July 16, and then the team's head coach on Thursday, July 17. The Mountain West Football Media Days will be held at Circa Resort & Casino Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the third year in a row. Each day, the event is expected to run starting at about 8 A.M. and concluding at about 4 PM local time.
At the event this year, the UNLV Rebels football team will be represented by junior wide receiver DeAngelo Irvin Jr and junior safety Jake Pope during the first day of the event.
Irvin Jr is a fast wideout who is also expected to play a significant role on special teams this season as a returner. With plenty of vacated targets in the offense, he will look to earn increased playing time on offense and compete to be one of the team's top wide receivers in 2025. Off the field, he is also an exemplary student, making the UNLV Dean's List four times.
Pope was a big-time recruit out of Buford High School in Buford, Georgia. He has spent the past two seasons in the SEC with the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs. The stud defensive back was considered a huge get for the program through the transfer portal this offseason.
On Day 2 of the event, new head coach Dan Mullen will make his first appearance at the annual Mountain West Media Days. Mullen was a major signing for the football program and expected to carry this team on the rise into the future. Prior to signing on to take over the Rebels' leadership, he was working at ESPN. However, it's the success he had with the Florida Gators that made him such a coveted free agent.
The school picked outstanding representation, and we are excited to hear what all representatives have to say at this event.